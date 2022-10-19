Rope Rescue Reaccreditation Courses for the Gibraltar Fire & Rescue Service

Written by YGTV Team on 19 October 2022 .

Officers and firefighters from The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service have been put through their paces this past week after undertaking an intense training course in Rope Rescue.

Delivered by Outreach Rescue instructors, Mark Downing and Oliver Cain, GFRS Officers refreshed and upgraded their technical and practical skills at various sites throughout Gibraltar.



As part of the GFRS’ suite of core disciplines, Rope Rescue requires a strict and structured adherence to training and development, in order to update personnel’s skills in line with current best practice. Personnel were grouped, dependent on their skill levels, as follows:



GROUP 1: Operators - Upgrading their skills to Supervisor Level GROUP 2: Supervisors - Reaccrediting skills and competencies GROUP 3: Instructors – Reaccrediting skills and competencies



The GFRS would also like to thank all organisations and persons who assisted in allowing access to their sites, namely GibDock, GibElec, Blands and the Department of The Environment.



