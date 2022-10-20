GHA Says It Will “Vehemently Defend Staff” In Line With Zero Tolerance Policy

Written by YGTV Team on 20 October 2022 .

The Gibraltar Health Authority has repeated that it maintains a policy of zero tolerance of abusive and aggressive behaviour towards staff.

A statement continued: “The GHA has noted a recent increase in instances in which staff have been subjected to threatening and aggressive behaviour. These incidents will always be treated with utmost seriousness and will be reported to the Royal Gibraltar Police if necessary.



“The GHA Zero tolerance policy includes a number of steps with respect to reporting incidents and taking action. In an incident of this type, the GHA would involve the RGP support their investigation and any legal proceedings. The Zero tolerance policy affords the GHA the right to press charges. In respect of the recent incident this is subject to court proceedings.



“In addition, in all circumstances the GHA policy is to provide full support to staff including individual welfare supports, staff debriefing and a review of any actions necessary to address concerns identified during this process. This includes any additional relational and physical security measures required.”



The Director General, Patrick Geoghegan, said: ‘There has been an unacceptable increase in the numbers of incidents involving aggressive behaviour towards GHA staff recently, with members of staff repeatedly threatened by patients and their families. The GHA’s zero tolerance policy is in place to protect both staff and patients, and it will be escalated if necessary.



‘The staff at the GHA dedicate themselves every day to service to the community. These are the same GHA staff whose work was applauded at 8pm every night as they battled the COVID-19 pandemic and who deserve the same applause now as they work to provide the best possible levels of care to patients.



‘The GHA will not tolerate any kind of abuse of our staff or other patients, in any form. We will work together with the Royal Gibraltar Police to enforce the zero tolerance policy to ensure that staff rightly feel safe and protected at their place of work.’



