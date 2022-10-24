Downtown Gibraltar BID Addresses Concerns From Business Owners

Written by YGTV Team on 24 October 2022 .

Downtown Gibraltar BID has issued a statement addressing concerns expressed by business owners.

A statement from the Downtown Gibraltar BID follows below:

While the majority of feedback received from the business community within the Downtown area has been positive and enthusiastic towards the 5-year project, the team acknowledges there are a number of business owners who feel they have further questions about the BID - which is creating confusion and concern for those individuals. In addition, we have been made aware that a number of individuals believe they did not have the opportunity to vote - a matter which we are taking very seriously. We are taking the steps below to address these issues.

The BID ballot

An independent and confidential postal ballot of eligible non-domestic properties within the BID area was held by a notary public in accordance with strict guidelines set out in the Business Improvement Districts Regulations 2021. As part of this process, a database of all eligible non-domestic properties was extracted from the official records of properties. Notice of ballot, instructions for replacement ballots, ballot papers and return envelopes were sent via postal mail to each eligible non-domestic property’s address. Notice of ballot was also provided in direct marketing and was widely covered by local media.

As mentioned above, we have been made aware that a number of business owners or operators believe they did not have the opportunity to vote - a matter which we are taking very seriously and would like to investigate further.

Consequently, we please ask all individuals who believe they did not have the opportunity to vote to provide us with their details using the form on www.bit.ly/3Tv6p5J by 17:00 on Monday 31st October 2022. It is important that you let us have these details so we can thoroughly look into this.

Access to information about the Downtown BID and how it will benefit businesses

Information about the BID and ways to reach us for 1:1 consultations has featured in over 100 communications including direct mail; GFSB and Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce member communications; Gibraltar Business Magazine; Intouch Magazine; Gibraltar Magazine; GBC; The Gibraltar Chronicle; YGTV; and more. In addition to the above, we’ve held group workshops and 1:1 consultations with hundreds of businesses and many trade associations, however, we’re aware we have not yet had the opportunity to have individual, 1:1 conversations with absolutely everyone in the area.

The 5-year business plan contains an outline of the projects we plan to undertake. Notwithstanding, the Downtown area includes a very wide range of businesses and, naturally, not every project developed will be relevant to every business. The Downtown team aims to achieve returns on BID levy investments for businesses from all sectors, locations and of all sizes in the area, but the way in which those returns are achieved will vary from business to business.

We invite all individuals who would like more information on the BID and how it will benefit them specifically, to contact us by email on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to arrange a time to discuss.

We have taken the decision to extend the due date for BID levy bills to 1st December 2022, in order to give us the opportunity to ensure all stakeholders are clear on the projects being developed and how they may benefit their organisations specifically.

BID project management transparency

A not-for-profit Company Limited by Guarantee has been incorporated in Gibraltar to implement the 5-year Downtown BID business plan. This is governed by a board of directors made up of business owners from within the Downtown BID area, who act on an entirely voluntary basis, receive no financial compensation and have agreed to commit at least 2 hours each per week to supporting the project. A qualified team has been employed to manage the development of projects outlined in the business plan, and are overseen by the board of directors.

The business plan sets out the budget forecast including all overheads and each year, the BID team is required to produce an annual report of projects developed, results, and finances, to ensure that it is meeting its goal of delivering the business plan. Each year, BID accounts will be produced and a copy of these will be made available to all registered members. Our Downtown business liaisons will record details of benefits to each business in our BID management system, and this information will be made available to each respective business.

Individuals that were involved in the task group and worked on the development of a BID typically form the year 1 board of directors as they have months or years of experience with an in-depth understanding of the project - this helps projects to get underway faster and means levy payers see benefits sooner. All registered members are entitled to vote on company matters and stand for board elections at AGMs from the end of year 1 onwards.

In response to a number of business owners being interested in deeper involvement in the day-to-day management of the BID project, and in the interest of openness, we would like to invite anyone interested in joining the Downtown board of directors this year to register as a member of the company on downtown.gi (which is a legal requirement for any individual wishing to join the board) and you will then be able to put yourself forward for board positions. To do so, please contact us on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

For each project being developed, a ‘task and finish group’ (TFG) is being created, consisting of at least 1 board member, along with other stakeholders relevant to the project. Any registered member or third party is welcome to volunteer to join one or multiple TFGs and help develop the details of specific project delivery. If you have specific skills, or a particular interest in a specific project, geographic area or industry, and are willing to volunteer your time, we would very much appreciate the support. To volunteer, please contact us by email on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .







BID levy bill & exemptions







The Downtown team have been made aware that a number of not-for-profit organisations, stores and workshops have mistakenly received BID levies. Not-for-profit organisations, stores and workshops are exempt from the BID levy (as per the 5-year business plan) and as such will not pay a BID levy. We're aware this has understandably caused frustration, and apologise for this. The team is working on swiftly rectifying this issue. If you are a not-for-profit organisation, store or workshop and have received a BID levy bill, please contact us by email on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. at your earliest convenience.

Getting involved and further information

While all eligible non-domestic properties are liable to pay their levy, registering as a member to get involved, have your say and help steer the development of projects is optional. We highly encourage all businesses within the area to register their business on downtown.gi and get involved with upcoming projects to maximise returns on your BID levy investment.





