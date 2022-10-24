Chief Minister Congratulates Incoming Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Written by YGTV Team on 24 October 2022 .

The Chief Minister has today written to the Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP to congratulate him on his selection as Conservative Party Leader and therefore his likely appointment by His Majesty the King as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Chief Minister expressed the warmest congratulations on behalf of the Government and People of Gibraltar to Mr Sunak and reflected on his support for Gibraltar as Chancellor of the Exchequer and for his work regarding the £500m Sovereign Guarantee from HM Treasury.

Mr Picardo has also written to the outgoing Prime Minster, Rt Hon Liz Truss MP, to thank her sincerely for her friendship and support for Gibraltar during her time as International Trade Secretary, Foreign Secretary and, more recently, as Prime Minster.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, said: “I have today written to Rishi Sunak to congratulate him on his selection asConservative Party Leader and therefore Prime Minister ofthe United Kingdom. Mr Sunak has worked very closely with us in the past and was instrumental in the execution of the Sovereign Guarantee from the United Kingdom. I look forward to working closely with Mr Sunak on all Gibraltar related issues, not least on the continued negotiations for a UK/EU Treaty on Gibraltar’s future relationship with the European Union. I have also written to Ms Truss to thank her for her work as International Trade Secretary, Foreign Secretary and Prime Minister and wish her all the very best for the future’.





