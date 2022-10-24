Government Issues Moratorium On BID Levies

Written by YGTV Team on 24 October 2022 .

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has today written to the representatives of the objectors to the Downtown BID Scheme to acknowledge the group’s concerns and to set in motion meaningful engagement amongst all stakeholders in the matter moving forward.

The Cabinet has today agreed to issue a moratorium on all BID levies, meaning that the Government will not enforce the payment of levies and that anyone who has already paid will receive a refund, pending a decision on how to proceed.

A statement from the Government follows below:

In order for the Government to reach a fully informed decision on its position moving forward, the Government will meet with the GFSB, the Chamber of Commerce and a representative of those who object to the BID Scheme.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo, said: ‘The Government agreed to support the BID project on the basis that it was wanted by the majority of the business community in and around Main Street. The Government will not continue to pursue or impose the BID Scheme against the freely expressed wishes of the business community that it will impact. We will work with all the interested parties to bring them together and reach the best possible conclusion for Gibraltar.’





