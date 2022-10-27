Government Announces New Regulations For Overtaking Cyclists On Roads

The Minister with responsibility for Transport, Paul Balban, has announced the publication of new Regulations for overtaking cyclists on roads.

These new Regulations are designed to protect cyclists from indiscriminate and potentially dangerous overtaking which may lead to a serious collision.

Gibraltar roads are not particularly wide and motor car drivers particularly, have a tendency to overtake cyclists even when cars driving in the opposite direction causing the overtaking car to do so at a very close distance to the cyclist. This often results in cyclists being forced onto the right hand side of the road with very little space to ensure their safety.

At present, cyclists can be overtaken at the maximum speed limit for the road as long as it is safe to do so and there are no vehicles approaching in the opposite direction. These new Regulations will require a minimum distance of 1.5 metres when overtaking a bicycle and will come into effect immediately.

Failure to comply with the new measures could result in a £300 Fixed Penalty Notice.

The Minister for Transport, the Hon Paul Balban, said: “Dangerous overtaking is one of the most frequent causes of injury amongst cyclists in many countries. These new Regulations aim to reduce the number of potential serious injuries amongst all road users. Cyclists are amongst the most vulnerable and it is therefore imperative that we protect cyclists and especially those most vulnerable who are children.”





