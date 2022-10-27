GFRS Trial New Equipment

Written by YGTV Team on 27 October 2022 .

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service are conducting test exercises to trial different high reach firefighting and rescue assets from two potential suppliers.

A statement from the GFRS follows below:

The main purpose of these trials is to ensure that they adapt and conduct themselves to expected standards in Gibraltar’s unique environment.

The main function of this equipment is to tackle incidents involving tall and complex buildings. However, its versatility provides Fire Services across the world with an invaluable resource that facilitates emergency response to a variety of incidents.

The GFRS are working closely with the Minister responsible for the Fire Service to try to identify the best product to safeguard Gibraltar’s citizens and its visitors, and we believe this is the most effective method of doing that.





