49th Gibraltar International Art Exhibition 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 02 November 2022 .

The Gibraltar International Art Exhibition organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture is being held at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery. Both local and international artists submitted a total of 128 works.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Minister for Culture, The Hon Prof John Cortes MBE JP MP officially opened the Exhibition and presented the awards on Tuesday 1st November 2022. Katherine Jones, a Royal Academician from the United Kingdom, carried out the adjudication.

The Prize winners are:

The Gustavo Bacarisas Prize Fermin Garcia Villaescusa ‘Ventana Al Patio’ 1st Prize

The Jacobo Azagury Prize Sebastian Rodriquez ‘Jimera De Libar Plein Air’ 2nd Prize

The Leni Mifsud Prize Gavin Keith Garcia ‘Mother And Child (The Embrace)’ 3rd Prize

The Rudesindo Mannia Prize Bathsheba Peralta ‘Rosia’

Best Gibraltar Theme

The Mario Finlayson Prize Naomi Duarte ‘Dabuti, 92’

Best Young Artist

The following received ‘Highly Commended’ Certificates:

Jane Langdon ‘Sky Ablaze Over The Rock’

Orsolya Demetrovics ‘Reflections’

Naomi Martinez ‘A Shrimp Cracker’

Monica Popham ‘Winter Sun’

Julian Osborne ‘Piccadilly’

Shannen Vinent ‘Caleta Palace Hotel 1964-2022’

Ronald Gingell ‘Life Like A Candle In The Wind’

Francisco Alarcon ‘La Negra Flor’

The Exhibition is now open to the public until Saturday 12th November 2022 from 10.30am to 6.30pm on weekdays and 10.30am to 1.30pm on Saturdays. Entry is free.