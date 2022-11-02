Minister Cortes Signs MoU With Earth 300

Written by YGTV Team on 02 November 2022 .

Minister for the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Heritage, John Cortes, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the CEO of Earth 300, Aaron Olivera. This was to recognise the benefits derived from dedicated collaboration, cooperation and interaction for the creation, advancement and operation of an Earth 300 presence in Gibraltar pursuant to its ongoing vision to inspire marine ecological awareness on a global scale as well promoting Gibraltar on an environmental footing.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Earth 300 scope covers the possibility of homeporting its vessels, state of the art science at sea powered by green energy; to develop a next generation scientific innovation centre that revolutionises ocean science with technology; and to join the Blue Economy as a global force for smart interdisciplinary marine science, sustainability and education.

The MOU is for one year and incurs no costs from HM Government of Gibraltar. It is an agreement to have Gibraltar’s Department of the Environment supporting the environmental project that is Earth 300, drawing on their expertise and passion for the fusion of environmental science and marine technology in order to save our planet from the scourge of climate change.

A spokesperson for Earth 300 said: “Earth 300 is delighted and thrilled to have signed an MOU with the Ministry for the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change & Heritage for the development of the Earth 300 project, encompassing science, technology, innovation and education with a focus and dedication on combating the harmful effects of climate change.

“I am passionate about Gibraltar, being local and having been away from Gibraltar for so long it is really a great honour and unique privilege to have been so warmly received by the Hon Prof John Cortes MBE. The fact that Minister Cortes is a scientist who has shared an intimate relationship with nature is a tremendous boon for HM Government of Gibraltar as scientists need to have a stronger voice and can give accurate advice when it comes to shaping policy that affects the environment.

“I see Gibraltar with the potential of becoming a global innovation hub for forward thinking scientists, a global modern Athenian agora that fuels and fosters science and innovation, seeing the birth of activities on the Rock such as genetic engineering and even launching rockets, ultimately become worldwide exporter of scientific intelligence.”





