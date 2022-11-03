New Addition To The GDP Emergency Response Driver Instructor Team

The Gibraltar Defence Police are pleased to announce another officer has recently qualified as an Emergency Response Driving Instructor.

PC McOuat is only the second Gibraltar Defence Police officer to undertake the course which trains the driver to drive under response conditions with the blue lights and sirens on during an emergency.



Two weeks ago, PC McOuat took part in the Emergency Response Driver Training (ERDT) course at the HM Customs Training Wing. After successfully completing the training, he decided to undertake the instructor’s course.



The ERDT course took one week to complete whilst the more thorough instructor’s course took place over a two week period and included a classroom based theory test and a driven practical test.



The two instructors will now be able to deliver the course to potential Emergency Response Drivers with their own training needing to be renewed every three years.



Gibraltar Defence Police, PC McOuat, said: “Driving has always been one of my biggest passions, and it’s a privilege to be able to pass some of that knowledge on to others now as an instructor.”



