Gibraltarians For A Multilingual Society Welcomes Inclusion Of Languages In GBC Audience Consultation Survey

Written by YGTV Team on 07 November 2022 .

Gibraltarians For A Multilingual Society (a recently formed association aiming to promote Gibraltar’s multilingual culture, as well as the learning of other languages) says it welcomes the inclusion of questions in GBC’s Audience Consultation Survey on the use of Llanito and Spanish in their programming.

A spokesperson said: “GBC plays a central role in bringing our community together and, as our national broadcaster, has the responsibility of promoting our identity as a people and our culture. Our traditionally multilingual society is unfortunately at risk of becoming a thing of the past as the younger generations head inexorably towards monolingualism. This is happening when, ironically, the rest of the world is firmly entrenched on pursuing the path of multilingualism.



“More than 50% of the world's population speaks two or more languages. Unless we do something about it now, future generations of Gibraltarians will no longer enjoy the advantage of being multilingual. Our association would certainly like to see GBC take a leading role in promoting our multilingual culture and include regular broadcasts in Llanito.”