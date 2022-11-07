The GRA Participates in Data Protection Workshops for Small Businesses and Online Gambling sector

The Gibraltar Regulatory Authority (the “GRA”), as the Information Commissioner, regularly organises and/or otherwise participates in data protection workshops as part of its efforts to promote awareness amongst organisations of their data protection obligations and provide assistance. On 2 November, the GRA took part in a data protection workshop organised by the Gibraltar Betting and Gaming Association. Areas covered at the workshop included current and emerging issues, data security, accountability, the rights of individuals and international transfers.

The GRA also participated in a “GDPR Breakfast Club” organised by the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses and delivered a session aimed at SMEs outlining key points of the Gibraltar General Data Protection Regulation and a practical approach to ensure compliance.



As well as an opportunity for organisations to obtain support, the workshops also provide the GRA with an opportunity, as the regulator, to learn about, and obtain a better understanding of common issues/challenges faced by organisations. The workshops also help create synergies by facilitating collaboration between organisations themselves on challenges that are common to them all, particularly sector specific themes.



Guidance and engagement is an area of work that is prioritised by the GRA to promote compliance and mitigate risks whilst supporting the development of new practices.



