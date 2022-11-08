Health And Safety Seminar

Written by YGTV Team on 08 November 2022 .

A Health and Safety seminar will be held at the theatre of the John Mackintosh Hall on Monday 21st November starting at 09:30.

The seminar will be opened by the Chief Minister and closed by the Minister with responsibility for Health and Safety.



The theme of the seminar will be mental health in the workplace with several speakers taking part and will include National H&S Officer of Unite the Union.



The key address will be given by the president of IOSH (Institution of Occupational Safety and Health).



All are welcome.