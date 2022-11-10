Justice for Carolina Action Group Repeats Call For Public Inquiry

Written by YGTV Team on 10 November 2022 .

The Justice for Carolina Action Group has repeated its call for a public inquiry into how the prosecution of Real Lishman was handled.

A spokesperson told the press:



“This week marks the fifth anniversary of the killing of Carolina Lishman by Real Lishman, her husband, and the Government has yet to set up an Inquiry into the questioned handling of his prosecution. The Justice for Carolina Action Group (JCAG) has campaigned for such an Inquiry with huge public support but without success so far.



“What stands out is the quiet dignity of Carolina’s family in the face of her death and subsequent events. The JCAG extend its deepest sympathies to them once again.



“The Group desperately hopes that no other family will suffer as they have due to any repetition of similar events, which the findings of an Inquiry could help to avoid.



“One year ago, today, over 700 people marched for Justice for Carolina and a week later a petition was handed in to the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, with over 5,000 signatures. It called for an independent inquiry into how the Director of Public Prosecutions, Christian Rocca KC, handled the prosecution.



“Despite that huge show and strength of public feeling and that outcry, The Government has not set up an Inquiry yet. It seems that the Government are showing no interest in accomplishing justice for Carolina or her family.



“The ongoing silence from the authorities speaks volumes. It demonstrates the way the memory of Carolina, the emotions of her family, the JCAG, the 5,000 signatories to the petition, and the 700 who marched have been failed.



“It is a failure that remains despite the bland statement of His Majesty’s Attorney General, Michael Llamas KC, to the effect that he was ‘satisfied’ with Christian Rocca’s actions in the prosecution of Real Lishman.



“The JCAG lacks the resources needed to challenge those in positions of responsibility who have been involved. We have exhausted all means at our disposal to try and achieve our objective, namely seeking justice for our dear departed Carolina. Let that failure dwell in the minds and consciences of those involved who continue to do nothing.



“To make matters worse, a year on, the investigation into the professional conduct of Christian Rocca connected with this prosecution has not been concluded, despite the Chairman of the lawyers investigating committee, Sir Peter Caruana KC, having said that the matter would be dealt with in a timely manner.”