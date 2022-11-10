Remembrance Sunday Event

His Majesty The King has approved that Sunday 13th November will be observed as Remembrance Sunday. The Ceremony of Remembrance will be held at the British War Memorial on Line Wall Road, opposite City Hall, at noon.

The Ceremony is organised by the Government of Gibraltar and will be led by the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, in his capacity as His Majesty The King’s representative in Gibraltar.



On his arrival, His Excellency will read the Bidding. This will be followed by the observance of a two- minute silence, the beginning of which will be signaled by a saluting gun and the sounding of the Last Post. To mark the end of the two-minute silence, the saluting gun will fire, followed by the Reveille. Wreaths will be laid as part of an inter-denominational service. The Ceremony will conclude with the singing of the National Anthem.



Medals and decorations may be worn with civilian dress by all those entitled to do so. The medals of deceased Services Personnel may be worn by relatives.



