Unite Calling For A Positive Agenda For Workers During General Election 2023

Written by YGTV Team on 21 November 2022 .

Unite the Union says it will be shortly commencing engagement with all political parties in view that a General Election will be held next year.

A statement from Unite the Union follows below:

A Unite spokesperson confirmed that it intends to meet with all political parties before the end of the year in what would be a first round of talks before developing a document which will include its “wish list” for parties to consider including in their manifestos for the General Election to be held next year.

The union would be seeking to set a positive agenda for workers and workers’ rights across the lifetime of the next parliament following the turmoil of first Covid and then the cost of living crisis in the current parliamentary term.

Unite Gibraltar stated “The programme of strengthening employment rights for those working in Gibraltar largely stalled in the last two years and it is important that whichever political party or parties forms a Government for the next four years in 2023 has a clear and positive agenda for improving the rights of workers, an agenda that Unite will seek to be at the forefront of influencing and implementing”.