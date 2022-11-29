Believe II Announce Discounted Dress Rehearsal Tickets
The organisers of Believe II will be selling tickets to their dress rehearsal at a reduced price and donating the proceeds towards GBC Open Day.
A statement from MAG follows below:
Every December, the Musicians Association of Gibraltar organises a Children Christmas Concert at the Inces Hall Theatre. This year MAG and Renditions are teaming up with Yalta Dance Studios for this entertaining show where characters like Rudolph, The Grinch, Frost and of course Santa will come out to perform.
This popular show is now Sold Out on Saturday and Sunday. However, the organisers decidee to open their doors for the "Dress Rehearsal" as a reduce price and donating the tickets sold on Friday night towards the GBC Open Day. Everyone attending Friday night will be getting the exact same experience as the two other shows, organisers asks the public to get their tickets early to avoid disappointment.
Tickets are sold for £7 on www.buytickets.gi. The show will start at 7.30pm with doors opening half an hour before. Guests are encouraged to come to our show in Christmas clothing.