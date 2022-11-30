GibTalks Tickets On Sale As From January 2023

Written by YGTV Team on 30 November 2022 .

Tickets for GibTalks will be made available for purchase as from Monday 9th January 2023 via buytickets.gi.

A statement from GCS follows below:

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), working alongside teacher and playwright Julian Felice, will be holding the 8th edition of GibTalks on Saturday 4th February 2023, at the John Mackintosh Hall. Based on the successful TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) series of talks (www.ted.com), GibTalks will see a range of local speakers representing a cross-section of the community delivering short talks on a broad spectrum of subjects.

Tickets for this very popular event in our annual cultural calendar will be on sale as from Monday 9th January 2023 via www.buytickets.gi





