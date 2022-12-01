CYE-CYL And Help Me Learn Africa Announce 'Travel With A Purpose'

Written by YGTV Team on 01 December 2022 .

CYE-CYL and Help Me Learn Africa have announced their collaboration, ‘Travel with a purpose’, which will be launching summer 2023.

A statement from CYE-CYL and Help Me Learn Africa follows below:

This initiative aims to combine the self-development work that drives CYE-CYL with the amazing work carried out by Help Me Learn Africa for the development of underserved communities.

CYE-CYL (pronounced as ‘Cycle’) is an acronym for Change your Energy, Change Your Life. Founded in 2018, CYE-CYL was created with the ambition of providing training and development programmes for young people to live every day with confidence, drive, and ambition.

CYE-CYL’s mission is to inspire participants to act with purpose in everything they do, encouraging them to feel they can make a difference in the world, in and outside of Gibraltar. After seeing participants serve their local community, we feel the next step is to carry said purposeful action abroad, taking the same innovation and hard work that has proven so fruitful here at home, to Ghana.

After seeing the amazing work that fellow Gibraltarian charity ‘Help Me Learn Africa’ is carrying out, CYE-CYL is delighted to announce their partnership.

Louise Barea, Founder of Helpmelearn Africa, had the following to say about the collaboration.

‘’CYE-CYL has been supporting Help Me Learn Africa since day one, so when their team approached me about a potential collaboration, I was thrilled. I thought it would be a great idea to have two charities working alongside each other to help underserved communities’’

Navin Mayani, Chairman of CYE-CYL, said the following;

‘‘We believe that this experience will not only positively influence the energy of the volunteers we take, but also that of the locals we serve. Travel with a purpose is not only a chance to volunteer abroad, but an opportunity for our participants to learn how they can change their own lives, by learning from a community so vastly different from our own’’.

The programme, aimed at local 18-21-year-olds is an 18-day trip to Ghana, where volunteers will have the chance to build educational facilities in Ada and travel to nearby villages to explore the local culture, cuisine and communities.

Our aim is to prompt participants to see how the smallest of acts can make the biggest of differences, harvesting a sense of personal responsibility and desire to live life from a place of good-will. This is why we are thrilled to be able to cover 50% of the costs for our participants, thanks to the generous support of our sponsors. In order to provide equal and equitable access to this amazing opportunity, we are also delighted to announce that we will be funding 1 or 2 scholarships. To register your interest, please e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by Friday 23rd December 2022.