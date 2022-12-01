PC Stefan Davis Promoted To Sergeant

Written by YGTV Team on 01 December 2022 .

A Royal Gibraltar Police officer was promoted to the rank of Sergeant this week.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Police Constable Stefan Davis will take up his duties as a Sergeant on a Response Team from 10 December.

Stefan, 27, was chosen as the successful candidate after recommendations made by a Promotion Board, which consisted of representatives from the Royal Gibraltar Police, HM Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Police Authority.

Stefan joined the RGP in March 2018 and was awarded the Solomon Levy Award for Most Improved Fitness during his training school.

He began working as a Response Team officer, before joining the Criminal Investigation Department 18 months later.

More recently, he has also worked as a Licensed Search Officer and in the File Preparation Unit.

Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger said: “I’d like to congratulate Stefan in his promotion to Sergeant. I would encourage those who have been unsuccessful to continue to work hard towards developing themselves and to compete for future promotions.”





