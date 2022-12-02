Minister Daryanani Meets With easyJet UK Country Manager

Written by YGTV Team on 02 December 2022 .

The Minister for Business and Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, has today met with Ms Ali Gayward, UK Country Manager at easyJet.

Ms Gayward was attending the CAPA aviation conference being held in Gibraltar over the next two days.



Minister Daryanani, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to finally welcome Ms Gayward to Gibraltar. I had invited her to visit us soon after I became Minster for Tourism in October 2019 but we all know what happened at that time. This was a good opportunity to discuss easyJet operations to Gibraltar and what possibilities might exist in the future. There is nothing better than meeting on site and on the ground. The airline industry continues to go through challenging times and we need to understand how this works. Airlines are a business and they will go where they can make a profit. It is my job to convince them to come Gibraltar and I am working nonstop to achieve that”.



