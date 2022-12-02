Minister for Sport Sends Best Wishes to the Gibraltar Taekwondo Association

Written by YGTV Team on 02 December 2022 .

The Minister for Sport, Steven Linares, says he would like to wish the Gibraltar Taekwondo Association the very best of luck at the forthcoming 1st LMC Prize Fighter Championships taking place in Southampton, England, this coming weekend.

Gibraltar will be joining over 300 other fighters from all ages and categories at this first ever British Taekwondo approved competition.



Minister Linares said: “I am sure the Gibraltar team will face strong opponents along the way, and with no doubt I am confident they will once again excel in the event. On behalf of the whole of Gibraltar, I would like to wish the team all the very best in the competition”.



