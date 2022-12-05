Nature and Wildlife Photography and Conservation Seminar

The Minister with responsibility for Heritage and the Environment, Prof John Cortes, will officially inaugurate a one-day ‘Nature and Wildlife Photography and Conservation Seminar’ on Saturday 10th December, at 09:15, at the University of Gibraltar. The event is organised by the Gibraltar National Museum, and it is open to the public.

In recent years, the Gibraltar National Museum have organized a special Christmas Lecture, with an invited speaker. The scheme had to be postponed due to COVID. It now returns bigger and better, as a one-day seminar. The museum is also responsible for Gibraltar’s only UNESCO World Heritage Site which will feature prominently in the seminar which explores the importance of nature and wildlife photography in the field of conservation.



The seminar will include two talks on the world heritage site: one jointly presented by Geraldine Finlayson and Keith Bensusan, examining the past and present wildlife values of the site, and a second examining the site’s flora, by Leslie Linares. Gibraltar has had a disproportionate historical interest and impact in sites in the surrounding area. Stewart Finlayson will look at the Coto Doñana, today also a world heritage site, highlighting its values and the problems the site faces. Clive Finlayson will take us through a virtual tour of the old Laguna de La Janda, making a passionate plea for its restoration.



Special guest speakers at the seminar, are world-renowned professional photographers Jari and Kaisa Peltomäki from Finland. Jari Peltomäki is the founder and co-owner of Finnature Oy Ltd (est.1993). He is OM SYSTEM Ambassador and professional wildlife photographer, whose images have been awarded in numerous international photographic competitions. He has also judged many of the international wildlife photography competitions. Jari is the author of several bird and wildlife books and articles, and his images have been used in magazines and books worldwide. Kaisa Peltomäki is managing director and co-owner of Finnature Ltd. She is a nature lover through and through. Her backgrounds are in economics (M.Sc.) and has strong experience as an EU project manager in regional marketing projects. She has photographed through all of her life, first as a hobby, and then as a people and event photographer. After joining Finnature, she has focused only on nature photography. Kaisa is OM SYSTEM Ambassador and a passionate nature photographer.



The event is open to the public and is free of charge. Those wishing to attend are advised to register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nature-and-wildlife-photography-and-conservation-tickets-473342087927. For further information, please contact Dr Stewart Finlayson at the Gibraltar National Museum (Telephone: 200 74289).



