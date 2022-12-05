2023 Annual Art Competition for Young Artists

Written by YGTV Team on 05 December 2022 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture is inviting local artists to participate in the annual Art Competition for Young Artists that will be held in February 2023.

The competition is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar attending school in years 9 to 13 (or College equivalent), as well as to young Gibraltarian artists aged up to 24 years old as on 27th February 2023. Works must be original and not previously entered competitively, except for non-winning entries in the 2022 Spring Visual Arts and International Art competitions.



Artists may submit a maximum of three paintings/drawings and two sculptures. Unframed artworks will also be accepted. All entries will be exhibited at the John Mackintosh Hall from Tuesday 28th February to Friday 10th March 2023.



Prizes to be awarded are:



1st Prize The Ministry of Culture Prize £1000



2nd Prize The AquaGib Award £500



The Alwani Foundation Award - School Years 9 to 11 £500



The Alwani Foundation Award - School Years 12 to 13 £500



The Arts Society Sculpture Award £500



Artworks awarded the prizes listed above will become property of the Ministry of Culture. There will also be a People’s Choice Award with a prize of £100.



Entry Forms and Rules are available from:



• Bayside and Westside Comprehensive Schools



• Gibraltar College of Further Education



• The Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates



• Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery, City Hall



• GEMA Gallery, Gibraltar Exhibitions of Modern Art, Montagu Bastion, Line Wall Road



• John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street



• On www.culture.gi/forms/



Entries may be handed in at the John Mackintosh Hall as from Wednesday 15th February 2023 from 3.30pm to 6.30pm. Closing date for receipt of entries is 6.30pm on Friday 17th February 2023. For any queries, please contact the Events Department via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on Tel. 20067236.