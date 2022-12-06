Launch of the Gibraltar 2022 Christmas Coin Collection

Written by YGTV Team on 06 December 2022 .

Sir Joe Bossano, Minister with responsibility for the Gibraltar National Mint unveiled the 2022 Christmas Coin Collection at the Gibraltar Savings Bank earlier today.

This year is the 34th year since the first collection back in 1988 was launched which included the traditional 50p Christmas card and 50p Currency Coin. Two years ago the Gibraltar National Mint introduced for the first time a £2 collection together with the 50p Collection. Due to the popularity of the collections, both the 50p and £2 have been issued again this year.



Members of the public may purchase these coins as from tomorrow, Wednesday 7th December at the Gibraltar Savings Bank, 206/210 Main Street.





