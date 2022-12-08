St Martin’s School – BELIEVE II Christmas Show

Written by YGTV Team on 08 December 2022 .

On Saturday 3rd December, the St Martin’s Choir and dance group featured as special guests at the 'Believe II' Christmas Show organised by the Musicians Association of Gibraltar (MAG).

A statement from the Government follows below:

The children were introduced on stage by Dawn Holmes, St Martin’s School Head Teacher, who quoted “Diversity and Inclusion is the inspiration of our creativity” and also emphasised the significance of their inclusion in the community show, especially as this date also celebrated the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Their performance was very well received by a full house who cheered and clapped along as the children sang and signed Makaton to a recording of their own voices, a cover version of ‘Last Christmas’ that remixed into a dance hip hop routine of ‘Jingle Bells’.

The children have been working very hard towards their performance, instructed and supported by performing arts teacher Kristel Sebtaoui and music instructor Surianne Dalmedo who quote ‘It has been a remarkable experience seeing how the children have been captivated by singing and Makaton signing and learning dance routines. They have thoroughly enjoyed their journey and performing in front of a big audience which they have never experienced before. The children, as well as ourselves, are looking forward to the next show to come.Watch this space!’

In Fact, following the recent success atthe MAG Christmas Show ‘Believe II’,the St Martin’s school choir and dance group have been requested to perform at a fundraiser event organised by MAG at the Piazza in aid of Little Smiles Charity. The fundraiser takes place on Saturday 17th December from 11pm to 3pm and will host local musicians raising funds for the charity with the school choir and dance group showcasing their piece at approx. 12pm. Everybody is welcome.

To end, our school choir and dance group received a visit on Monday 5th December from MAG chairman Steven Belilo who awarded the children for their fantastic performance at the 'Believe II' Christmas Show with a certificate. Then, to top it all up, the children performed and filmed their singing and Makaton signing and hip hop dance piece with GBCfor this year’s GBC Open Day 2022.





