Cadre Tactical Firearms Commander Course

Written by YGTV Team on 12 December 2022 .

A Gibraltar Defence Police Chief Inspector has recently returned from conducting a Cadre Tactical Firearms Commander (CTFC) course with the Surrey and Sussex Police Force in the United Kingdom.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Chief Inspector Mahesh Chellaram took part in the second part of a two part course. CTFC is a key role within the firearms command structure required for Firearms Operations where you must assess and develop the available information and intelligence and develop an appropriate threat assessment and working strategy.

Gibraltar Defence Police’s Chief Inspector Chellaram said: “It was a very enjoyable course in an environment where you also learn from colleagues from other forces and their experiences. Your knowledge and ability to manage a firearms incident is tested from a holistic perspective covering not only firearms tactics but the relevant areas such as legislation, Human Rights and Community Impact.”





