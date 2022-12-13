Air Passenger Border Incident Resolved

The Government of Gibraltar says it is aware of the delays experienced by passengers of easyJet flight EZY8902, diverted from Gibraltar International Airport to Malaga Airport, as they attempted to cross the border into Spain.

A statement from the Government follows below:

HMGoG understands that all non-Schengen nationals, including British passport holders, were initially refused entry into Spain by the Spanish authorities, on the basis that there was no proof or guarantee that they were intending to board a flight outbound from Malaga airport. Some 90 passengers were affected.

The affected passengers were issued with replacement boarding cards, which served as confirmation that they were booked to board their diverted flight at Malaga airport. This was accepted by the Spanish authorities as sufficient evidence and all were permitted entry to Spain for this purpose.

Passengers who were EU nationals, Schengen Visa Holders and Gibraltar red ID card holders were unaffected.

