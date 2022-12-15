Kitchen Studios Hold Final Show Of 2022 At GEMA

The multi-disciplinary artist platform Kitchen Studios return to GEMA for their final show of 2022. An opening event will take place on Friday the 16th, from 4:30pm to 6pm.

A statement from Kitchen Studios follows below:



Bringing together twelve artists of varying disciplines, this latest show aims to once again bring to light contemporary artists from the local scene, from those more well-known names to relative newcomers.



Featuring a mix of artworks from ceramics to photography, installation and videography, the show has been curated by the Kitchen Studios team and is now open to the public, and will run up until the 22nd of December at the GEMA gallery on Line Wall Road.



The opening hours of the GEMA gallery are Monday to Friday 11am to 3pm (with late openings on Tuesdays and Thursdays until 6pm), with an opening event taking place on Friday the 16th, from 4:30pm to 6pm.



