Affordable Housing Projects Updates

Written by YGTV Team on 19 December 2022 .

The Government of Gibraltar has provided an update on the progress being made in relation to the affordable housing projects.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Hassan Centenary Terraces

The first phase of the project which will deliver 380 homes is on track to be completed and handed over to HMGOG by July 2023. Work on the second phase is proceeding steadily with the piled foundations for two ofthe three blocks having already been completed. The superstructure for the first of the three blocks (Block 3) is already going up and the whole of the second phase is still on programme for completion by May 2025.

Chatham Views

The demolition of the ex-Westside School has been progressing steadily since October and it is expected that the majority of the buildings, other than for the Westside Mews which is being retained, will be demolished down to ground level by the end ofthe year. The demolition contractor willthen continue breaking outthe ground slabs and foundations and transporting rubble out ofthe site to Coaling Island, where it shall be processed before depositing as reclamation infill. The whole of the demolition site is programmed to be cleared by the end of January 2023, ready to allow construction of Chatham Views to begin once the project is awarded to a contractor.

Bob Peliza Mews

The first contract package for the demolition of the ex-Waterport power station, involving the removal of the mechanical and electrical equipment, has been progressing on site since late September and is nearing completion. The power station’s external equipment such as the exhaust stacks, radiators and fueltanks have all been removed and internally, most ofthe equipment as well as the engines have been removed. Once this contract is completed, the second contract package involving structural demolitions is expected to start on site in January 2023 and take 12 weeks to complete. Once the whole of the site is cleared, it will allow construction of the first phase of Bob Peliza Mews to begin.



