Three Kings’ Cavalcade 2023

Written by YGTV Team on 20 December 2022 .

GCS and the Three Kings’ Cavalcade Committee have today announced that the 2023 Three Kings’ Cavalcade will take place as is customary on the 5th January 2023. Sweets will once again be personally handed out to spectators instead of being thrown from the floats themselves.

A statement from GCS follows below:

As the festive season comes into full swing, arrangements are well underway for the organisation of the Three Kings’ Cavalcade, organised by the Cavalcade Committee. Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) has been working closely with the Committee to ensure that sweets are distributed at the event.

Sweets will once again be personally handed out to spectators instead of being thrown from the floats themselves. GCS staff will be responsible for handing these out to the public and will be departing Casemates Square at 7.10pm.

The Three Kings’ Cavalcade will take place along Main Street up to the Ince’s Hall Theatre on Thursday 5th January 2023 at 7.30pm.