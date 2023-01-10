Mayor’s Awards 2023 – Call For Nominations

Written by YGTV Team on 10 January 2023 .

His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD is inviting nominations from members of the public for the next conferral of Mayor’s Awards to be held provisionally at the end of March 2023.

A statement from the Office of the Mayor follows below:

The Mayor’s Awards have become a permanent fixture in Gibraltar’s annual civic calendar and serve to highlight the extraordinary achievements of members of our community.

Having started as a lifesaving award for members of the essential services displaying a high degree of valour, the scope of the awards was later widened to include persons who have served Gibraltar in a distinguished manner, over a prolonged period and/or for a specific event or achievement. Nominees will have made a difference to our society.

The Nomination Form can be downloaded from the website of the Mayor of Gibraltar at www.mayor.gi or collected from the Mayor’s Office at City Hall.

The completed Form must be returned to the Mayor’s Office or sent via email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by Friday 3rd February 2023.

