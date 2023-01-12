The Ministry of Transport Become Dementia Friends

Written by YGTV Team on 12 January 2023 .

The Ministry of Transport have taken part in a Dementia Friends seminar held by the Chairperson of the Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society, Mrs Daphne Alcantara.

The Minister for Transport, Paul Balban, said: “A few months ago I became a Dementia friend along with my Ministerial colleagues. It was then, when I realized the importance of being aware of Dementia and began looking at how we could assist this very worthy cause within the Ministry of Transport’s relevant departments. Becoming ‘Dementia friends’ will create a community in which people living with Dementia feel more understood and included in society. As quoted; ‘we can't change the direction of the wind, but we can adjust our sails to ensure we reach our destination’. I am delighted that my Ministry have now also become ‘Dementia friends’ and have very much enjoyed Daphne’s seminar and undoubtedly learning about this condition.”





