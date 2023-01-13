COVID-19 Kraken Variant Detected In Gibraltar

HMGoG as advised by Public Health Gibraltar can confirm that the Kraken variant of COVID-19  has been detected from samples taken last week.  

A statement from the GHA follows below:

Public Health surveillance indicates that the Kraken variant has not been the predominant strain  that caused the recent surge in cases during December and there is a chance of another wave of  infections because of this variant, although related to Omicron has more ability to evade both  natural and acquired immunity. However, there is no indication that it causes more severe  disease or deaths.  

The GHA and Public Health Gibraltar will continue to closely monitor the development of this  strain. The recommendation is to continue with the current level of enhanced response. Mask  wearing will still be required within St Bernard’s Hospital (SBH) and Elderly Residential Services  (ERS). Walk-in vaccine clinics are available at SBH every afternoon from 1pm to 4pm.  

Testing is still recommended for anyone who is querying COVID-19 symptoms [e.g. high  temperature, cough, muscle aches, sore throat and tiredness]. Lateral Flow Tests can be  purchased from pharmacies and other commercial outlets.  

Those who test positive for COVID-19 on their Lateral Flow Test are required to isolate at  home and call 111. A confirmatory test will be arranged if deemed necessary by 111 and the  relevant advice given. LFTs should also be reported online  at: https://forms.office.com/e/STb2Uv9Q2e 

The Director of Public Health, Helen Carter, said: “We want to reassure the public that this is  expected as we continue to move through the pandemic. We must keep testing, and even if you  test negative, please stay at home if you have symptoms of high fever, and do not visit your loved  ones at SBH and ERS”.



