Kitchen Studios At The Fine Arts Gallery

The multi-disciplinary artist platform Kitchen Studios will be exhibiting at the Fine Arts Gallery from Monday the 23rd of January, through to Friday the 27th of January.

Bringing together over fifteen artists of varying disciplines, this latest show is the second time Kitchen Studios are collaborating with the Fine Arts Association - after a well-received life drawing session earlier on this month - and the first time exhibiting at their premises at Casemates Square. The show aims to once again bring to light contemporary artists from the local scene, as part of the Fine Arts Association's January 2023 No Cuesta d'Enero programme.



Featuring a mix of artworks from ceramics to photography, installation and videography, the show has been curated by the Kitchen Studios team and will be open to the public from Monday the 23rd of January, through to Friday the 27th of January.



The opening hours of the Fine Arts Gallery are Monday to Friday 11am to 2pm and 3pm to 6pm.



