Angela Traverso Crowned Mrs Gibraltar Classic 2022

Mrs Gibraltar Classic 2022 was held last Friday 13th at the Inces Hall.

Mrs Gibraltar Classic 2022 was held on Friday 13th 2023, themed around the Disco Era. The show started at 21:00Hrs with a full auditorium and a very upbeat vibe. The Lady Kru and YDS dancers, together with the 10 contestants all dressed in gold coloured outfits, were joined on the stage by the then reigning Mrs Gibraltar Classic 2021 Jaqui Ribeiro, opening the show to a very excited audience. Presenting were Angel Ressa and Mark Andrades. They welcomed everyone and introduced the judges, 5 in total plus the adjudicator. The judges were:



Judge No 1: Mayte Garcia is a Social Graduate from San Roque who has important ethical, social and environmental responsibilities, as well as a passion for fashion from a very young age and is involved with the fashion industry for over twenty years.



Judge No 2: Victor Lobon Ruiz. Is a prestigious hair stylist from Spain who has worked in the industry for over fifteen years, he has been always involved within show business and fashion designs and is owner of the brand Lobon Corbatas Panuelos.



Judge No 3:Britta Weirser

Director of sales and marketing at the sunborn yatch hotel in Gibraltar.



Judge No 4: Rose Robba owner of Mystique Rose Couture a National Designer.



Judge No 5 and Chairperson : Marie Angeles Franco , Has been in the beauty industry for over 15 years.



Adjudicator: Stephanie Ballester



They then introduced their first act, a young talented singer, Jaydine Baglietto singing Grease is the Word. The ladies then came out for the Women Empowered routine, essentially the catwalk routine. The contestants wore a 2 piece sparkly outfit. Next up, the presenters spoke about the organizations Wellness Program and called up on stage Bianca Yeo who had been the Contestants Wellness coach throughout their journey. Straight after, the presenters highlighted Ideal Productions as an inclusive organisation and as such their next act would fall under that quote. It certainly did, the act was a singer in Drag using the stage name of The Lady Kru, real name Keiron Lynch, who sang live and entertained the audience with his lively performance to One Night Only. The final routine of the first part was the Women with a Purpose. The contestants wore black sparkly outfits and were joined by Mrs Gibraltar Classic 2021 1st Princess Palmina Ferrary. In this round, the interviews were given and the ladies answered to questions that were selected by them enclosed in blank envelopes.

Mrs Gibraltar 2022 Joely Borda assisted the presenters for this round by being the person holding the envelopes for the contestants to choose from. They did rather well and most though nervous, answered eloquently. This concluded the first part.



In part 2, the 10 contestants came onto the stage one by one in their evening gowns, the gowns were stunning and most opted for sparkly dresses. After the 10 contestants had concluded their parade on the stage, Mrs Gibraltar Classic 2021 was presented who chose a gold dress for the occasion. Whilst she was parading, her farewell speech could be heard and her 2021 crowning moment was highlighted on screens. Then she welcomed back the 2022 contestants back on stage with her for the last time. After they finished their routine, the judges were asked to leave the auditorium to deliberate and decide who the winners were going to be. Whilst the judges were out making their deliberations, the audience were very entertained by Renditions, a quartet of females singing very popular songs of the 80s and 90s.

The audience honoured them with an uproar of sonorous clapping and cheering. Just before the entertainment had finished, judges were back and in their seats. The presenters gave thanks to their sponsors and also mentioned the long list of prizes the winners would receive, called back on stage the 10 contestants competing for Mrs Gibraltar Classic 2022 and then immediately asked for the all important envelopes holding the names of the award winners. Shadow minister for Culture The Hon Edwin Reyes was called on stage to hand out the minor prizes, they were as follows;



Public Vote Award: No.6 Leanne Beresford



Friendship Award: No.3 Isabella Edge



Ana Luisa Ressa Award: No.2 Adelaide Baglietto



Ideal Productions Award: No.9 Neha Rupani



Photogenic Award: No.10 Angela Traverso



Your Gibraltar Tv Award (best interview) No.8 Conchi Bird



Catwalk Award: No.5 Sharon Davies



Elegance Award: No.7 Rossanna McGillivray



for the Friendship Award Ideal Productions Miss Voluptuous Uk Finalist 2023 - Natalie Wink was called onto the stage to present the award.



The time had come for the main awards and His Worship the Mayor Cristian Santos was called on stage to join Mr Reyes.



2nd Princess to Mrs Gibraltar Classic 2022 is Contestant No.8 Conchi Bird



1st Princess to Mrs Gibraltar Classic 2022 is Contestant No.3 Isabella Edge



Mrs Gibraltar Classic 2022 is Contestant No.10 Angela Traverso



The audience stood up and cheered for the 2022 winners.