Relay For Life Gibraltar 2023

Written by YGTV Team on 23 January 2023 .

The Relay For Life in aid of Cancer Research UK is back again in 2023. This year it will be held at the Lathbury Sports Centre from Saturday 3rd June to Sunday 4th June 2023.

A statement from Relay For Life Gibraltar follow below:

As always the Relay will consist of members of different teams walking around the running track over 24 hours. At least one member from each team must be on the track at any given time throughout the 24 hours of the Relay.

Teams are encouraged to register and enter from all sectors of the community; groups of friends, families, business or work colleagues, sports associations or any other groups who may wish to make up a team and take part. Businesses in particular are also encouraged to enter their staff at this event as it can be a great team building exercise, whilst at the same time raising funds for a worthy cause.

Teams should ideally be comprised of 8 to 15 members. Once registered, teams then go on to organise and undertake their own fund raising activities by whatever methods they wish up to the date of the Relay.

Relay For Life will also be a celebration of Cancer Survivorship. Cancer Survivors are invited to lead the Relay as guests in the first lap of honour to start off the Relay and later attend a survivors’ reception to commemorate their journey. Survivors are living proof of the progress and success of research and therefore an important reason why we should continue to support Cancer Research UK.

Volunteers will also be required to help out with the event, particularly on the day of the event, so anyone wanting to assist will be most welcome.

To register your Team or join Relay For Life as a Survivor please go to www.cruk.org/relay



Further details will be released during the coming months as the date draws nearer, but in the meantime more information can be obtained by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or via Whatsapp to Giovi Vinales on +350 56331000.