Nominations – Mayor’s Awards 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 23 January 2023 .

His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD is reminding the public they are invited to submit nominations for the next conferral of the Mayor’s Awards to be held at the end of March. The closing date to receive nominations is Friday 3rd February 2023.

A statement from the Office of the Mayor follows below:

The Mayor’s Awards have become a permanent fixture in Gibraltar’s annual civic calendar and serve to highlight the extraordinary achievements of members of our community.

Having started as a lifesaving award for members of the essential services displaying a high degree of valour, the scope of the awards was later widened to include persons who have served Gibraltar in a distinguished manner, over a prolonged period and/or for a specific event or achievement.

The Nomination Form can be downloaded from the website of the Mayor of Gibraltar at www.mayor.gi or collected from the Mayor’s Office in the City Hall.

The completed Form must be returned to the Mayor’s Office or sent via email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by Friday 3rd February 2023.

