Call For Submissions For Pamphlet Of Local Writing

Written by YGTV Team on 25 January 2023 .

Patuka Press has made a second call for local writers to send submissions for its first publication.

The press says it has already received a number of pieces from writers but is keen to ensure news of the pamphlet spreads over the coming weeks to allow those who haven’t yet sent an entry enough time before the 31st March cut off date.



“Shit Jobs”, the collective’s first pamphlet, will bring together short prose pieces focusing on negative or humdrum experiences at work.



Submissions must be no longer than 1,000 words. They can be in English, Spanish or Llanito. Fiction and non-fiction submissions will be accepted. They must be submitted in the form of pdf. or Word documents and emailed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Submissions from writers from Gibraltar, or with sufficiently strong links to Gibraltar, will be accepted.



The editorial team for this journal includes writers Gabriel Moreno, M. G. Sanchez, Jonathan Teuma and Giordano Durante.



The pamphlet will be released in May.