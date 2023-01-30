GHA To Run Tinnitus Awareness Clinic On 8th February

Written by YGTV Team on 30 January 2023 .

The GHA’s ENT Consultant, Dr Chiti-Batelli, will run a tinnitus clinic during International Tinnitus Awareness Week.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

Tinnitus (ringing in the ears) affects millions of people and can be quite severe, interfering with many aspects of life such as communication, sleep, and general well-being. It is also clearly linked with stress and anxiety. Its main causes are hearing loss and noise exposure. Although there is no cure for it yet, there are several treatments that can help patients with tinnitus.

The dedicated tinnitus clinic will be held on 8th February between 9:00am and 12:30pm. Individuals who suffer from tinnitus and would like to attend a consultation should contact the ENT department at [email protected] (preferred route) or by calling 200 07663 between 10:00 and 13:00 on Monday 6th and Tuesday 7th of February 2023.

Dedicated clinical time slots have been allocated at the ENT Department for this purpose. Patients that are not able to arrange an appointment on those days should liaise with their GPs in order to be referred to the ENT clinic through the usual route.

The event is organised in cooperation with the GHA and GHITA (Gibraltar Hearing Issues and Tinnitus Association).

The Director General, Prof Patrick Geoghegan, said: ‘During International Tinnitus Awareness week this dedicated clinic will reach out to members of the community who may be experiencing tinnitus with a view to providing education, support and treatment options. I’d like to thank everyone involved in this excellent, proactive initiative which I’m confident will have a positive impact on many.’