GHA Cancer Unit Announces Expansion Plans

Written by YGTV Team on 03 February 2023 .

The GHA has announced plans to expand the Cancer Unit facilities, doubling its capacity for treatment administration and improving patient privacy and comfort. The new Cancer Unit will offer personalised care, including access to tumour analysis resources at the Royal Marsden.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

On the eve of World Cancer Day, the GHA’s is proud to announce plans to expand its Cancer Unit facilities, doubling its capacity for treatment administration and improving patient privacy and comfort. The new Cancer Unit will offer personalised care, including access to tumour analysis resources at the Royal Marsden, one of the world's leading cancer hospitals.

The GHA’s Cancer Unit is committed to providing the highest standard of care to its patients, and to that end, follows the same treatment protocols as an NHS hospital. This ensures that patients receive the same level of care and treatment as those in the United Kingdom.

Over the past few years, there has been a significant increase in the number of consultations and treatments at the Cancer Unit. In 2019, it conducted 2,500 consultations and treatments. By 2022, this number had risen to 7,000. This expansion is necessary to meet the growing demand for cancer care in Gibraltar.

The new Cancer Unit will be resourced with state-of-the-art equipment and technology to ensure that patients have access to the latest treatments and therapies. The Unit’s design will provide a comfortable and welcoming environment for patients and their families, featuring sea views.

Clinical Director for Cancer Services, Dr David Ballesteros, said: ‘The Cancer Unit is excited about the improvement to our resources and services, and we look forward to providing even better care to our patients in the years to come. We would like to thank the community for their support and for entrusting us with their care.’

The Director General, Prof Patrick Geoghegan, said: ‘I’m delighted that on World Cancer Day the GHA is in a position to announce this important improvement to our Cancer Unit and the services it will provide. Whilst the demand for cancer care is on the increase, I am confident that the new Cancer Unit will provide the best possible standards of care and treatment to its patients and their families.’





