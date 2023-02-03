University Of Gibraltar Postgraduate Business Degrees: Achieve Your Career Goals!

Written by YGTV Team on 03 February 2023 .

For those looking to take their careers to the next level, a postgraduate business degree might just be the key to success! But what makes these degree so special?

Let's take a closer look!

Master of Business Administration (MBA):

Eamon Bermingham, Managing Director of Sovereign Wealth, knows the value of an MBA first-hand. As he says, "I chose the UniGib MBA to widen my knowledge of business practices in general, to assist me in running my business. I would recommend the MBA to anyone in senior management or at director level as you will learn how to apply industry theory and practice to your own business."

And it's not just the students who are benefiting. Gerry Kelly, Group CEO of Sovereign Group, points out that "from an employer’s perspective, it is great to have access to this course in Gibraltar. The quality of the MBA is evident, having already seen the application of what has been covered in the classroom taking hold in the workplace. What’s more, the savings when compared to flight and hotel costs for a similar course in the UK are significant. For all these reasons and more I’m happy to support staff looking to further their business education at the University of Gibraltar."

MA in Leadership and Management:

If your goal is to sharpen your leadership skills, consider an MA in Leadership and Management. Frederick Martin, a recent University of Gibraltar graduate says, "The MA in Leadership and Management is a well-structured award, combining expert, on-campus tuition with blended online options. It has the right balance of critical theory and practical, real-world, application. If I had to do it all over again, would I? I certainly would. I really enjoyed my university experience and I got a lot out of completing the program."

Those who choose to study the MA in Leadership and Management at the University of Gibraltar can also benefit from accessing King’s College London International School for Government online modules. “A lot of the content covered in the KCL modules is extremely applicable to Gibraltar’s public sector. The theory that you gain can be applied practically, to assist you in improving your work, and ultimately assisting to improve your department.”

Master of Business Administration (Gaming):

What about a degree specifically designed to support those working in Gibraltar’s booming gaming market? Enter the MBA (Gaming)! This cutting-edge programme, launching at the University of Gibraltar this September (subject to validation), combines traditional business principles with the latest trends and innovations in the gaming industry. As Áine Panter, Head of the School of Business at the University of Gibraltar says, "developed with input from Gibraltar’s gaming industry, our MBA (Gaming) programme is designed to provide a unique and valuable perspective on the intersection of business and technology in the rapidly growing gaming industry. With a focus on both theory and practical applications, this programme offers the opportunity to develop a thorough understanding of the industry and the skills necessary to drive innovation and success.”

Whether you're interested in becoming a business leader, exploring new opportunities, or simply expanding your knowledge of business practices, there's a programme for you. For more information on the postgraduate business education available through the University of Gibraltar, stop by the Gibraltar Finance Centre (Europort) between 12.30 and 14.30 on Wednesday 8th February for the Postgraduate Business Open Afternoon.

With so many exciting options to choose from, there's never been a better time to invest in your future. So, why wait? Start your journey to success today!






