Gibraltar Festival of Young Musicians Announces Adjudicator

Written by YGTV Team on 06 February 2023 .

The Gibraltar Festival of Young Musicians organized by GAMPA, now in it’s 18th year, will be held as from Monday 13th February to Saturday 18th February at the John Mackintosh Hall. The festival will see entrants from as young as 5 years old to 18 years old competing in different categories. The categories include solo instrumental and vocal performances, duets, ensembles and choirs. The morning of Wednesday 15th will see The School Festival Day, dedicated to school choirs and ensembles. The finalist of each category will go through to performing and competing in the Gala on Saturday at 7pm.

GAMPA is pleased to welcome from the British and International Federation of Festivals, this year’s adjudicator, Mr. Steven Roberts M.Ed, BA (Hons), Cert. Ed, BBCM, CMS.



Steven has been a music adjudicator since 2001; has sat on the Adjudicators Council and in 2020 was re-elected for his third term of office to the Board of Trustees. He is also a member of the Association of British Choral Directors, became a Life Member of the Royal Philharmonic Society in 2014 and is proud to be a member of The Lord’s Taverners.



He is a busy professional; conducting, teaching and lecturing. He brings with him experience as a manager, knowledge of quality systems, business acumen and many years of leading change. He has successfully combined a career in education with his work as a conductor, musical director and adjudicator, working both in UK and in Europe and as far a field as Peru and Bahrain.



He studied piano, brass and voice and brings a wealth of experience to his role as an adjudicator.



Mr. Roberts will award trophies and bursaries at the Gala night on Saturday 18th February. The Gala Night will see the finalists competing for the Young Musician of the Year award and Best International Musician amongst many other prizes.