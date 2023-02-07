Commonwealth Essay Competition For Students Of All Ages

Written by YGTV Team on 07 February 2023 .

The Government is inviting entries from children who are attending school in Gibraltar, or further studies in the United Kingdom, for an essay competition on Gibraltar’s relationship with the Commonwealth. The prize for the winning entry, in each of the four age categories, will be £150.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The entries will be divided into four, so that younger children do not compete against older ones. The first category will be for Lower Primary, the second for Upper Primary, the third category for students of comprehensive and college age, and the fourth one for students from Gibraltar aged 18 or over in full time education in the United Kingdom.

Those who want to take part should write a short 500 word essay on the theme of “Why the Commonwealth is important to Gibraltar?” and submit this by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Submissions should contain the name, address, contact number, email address, age and the name of the educational institution as well as year of study.

