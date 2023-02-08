Minister Samantha Sacramento Congratulates Probation Officer Jessica Perez

Written by YGTV Team on 08 February 2023 .

Minister Samantha Sacramento has announced that Probation Officer, Jessica Perez, successfully completed a Master’s degree, in Leadership and Management in Social Care and Justice. She has passed with a distinction.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Mrs Perez is the first person in Gibraltar to have completed this 3 year course, from the University of Salford, which is developed in conjunction with private and public sector organisations to ensure that the course content is at the forefront of practice. It is designed to help and develop the knowledge, skills and qualities to be a leader in social care and Justice.

By successfully completing this Master’s Degree, Mrs Perez has further enhanced her role as a Probation Officer in Gibraltar and enabled her to explore challenges and opportunities that will influence policy and service delivery.

Minister Sacramento said: “I am proud to congratulate Mrs Perez, who forms part of the Ministry of Justice, in successfully completing this very prestigious Master’s Degree, with Distinction. I know how hard she works every day, within the Criminal Justice System, to ensure Gibraltar is a safe place to live. Her commitment to further develop her knowledge base and use her learning to improve the probation service is something we will all benefit from. Well done and thank you”





