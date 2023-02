Officer Receives Commendation

Written by YGTV Team on 08 February 2023 .

This morning at New Mole House, Sergeant Paul Chiara received a Commendation from the RGP’s Commissioner Richard Ullger, for the professionalism he has shown as the lead instructor in Public and Personal Safety Training in the RGP.

A spokesperson for the RGP said: "In the last two years he has trained 12 RGP officers to become PPST Instructors, who have themselves since trained all RGP officers to the College of Policing Standards."