Gibraltar Youth Service Engages With Stakeholders And The Public

Written by YGTV Team on 08 February 2023 .

The Gibraltar Youth Service are embarking on a series of stakeholder engagements.

They will meet with the voice of Young people group, Youth Support workers and volunteers, professionals from the Child Protection committee, NGO’s, Charities and the public.

A statement from Government follows below:

These meetings will be a chance for the general public to get informed, discuss and identify the needs of young people in our community, sharing proposals and ideas, thus assisting and supporting the Youth Service team in the three-year strategy currently being drafted.

The public open day is on Monday 13th February, 10:30am- 12:00pm & 4:00pm- 7:00pm.

Should the public not be available on that day they can contact the Youth Service to arrange a convenient date & time.





