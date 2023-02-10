Minister For Justice And Equality Meets Women In Policing Committee

Written by YGTV Team on 10 February 2023 .

Minister for Justice and Equality, Samantha Sacramento, met with the Chair and members of the RGP’s Women in Policing committee.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The meeting, which was very positive and productive, was an opportunity for the committee to discuss their ideas for future initiatives to address the under representation of women in the Royal Gibraltar Police. This is part of the drive by the RGP to be a more inclusive organisation,to have a more diverse workforce and to be more representative of the community it serves.

Chair of the RGP’s Women in Policing committee, Mary De Santos, said: “Diversity and inclusion is the key to growth for all successful organisations, including law enforcement agencies. As Chair of Women in Policing, I was very pleased that we were able to meet with Minister Sacramento. Her personal commitment to the agenda of diversity and inclusion in the RGP is resolute and I have no doubt that there will be positive developments in the future.”

Minister for Justice and Equality, Samantha Sacramento, said:“It was a pleasure to again meet with Women in Policing and to hear their proposals first-hand. I am always ready to support any initiatives that help to address the historic barriers that may prevent women or any other under represented group from career progression in certain sectors and particularly prevalent throughout the uniformed bodies. A more equitable representation of women across all ranks in the RGP is important. The RGP and its Women in Policing committee know that they can count on my continued support and a continued collaboration with the Ministry for Equality.”





