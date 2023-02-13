GFSB Business Innovation Awards 2023

The GFSB have announced that applications for the 2023 GFSB Business Innovation Award sponsored by Gibtelecom are now being taken.

A statement from the GFSB follows below:

Recent winners have included DigiDemics, Crucial Compliance, EBike Gibraltar, Hempassion and Buytickets.gi who all demonstrated how businesses in Gibraltar are agile, forward thinking and superb at innovating to succeed.

We are thrilled and proud to continue our partnership with Gibtelecom, the sponsors of this award since its inception.

Gibtelecom will be giving the winner an incredible and generous prize of £2,000 worth of IT and communications equipment and in addition the GFSB are offering a year's free advertising in the Intouch Magazine to further promote their winning business.

We believe we will see just as many if not more pioneering businesses apply for the 2023 prestigious GFSB Business Innovation Awards.

We look forward to seeing what great concepts and innovations our members have come up with to drive their businesses forward, ensuring ongoing success, growth and stability.

The online application form can be found on our

website at the following link

https://www.gfsb.gi/benefits/awards/awards-online-application-form/

All applications need to be submitted before Friday

31st March 2023.

