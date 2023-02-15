Handing in the Badge - DC Gonzalez Retires

Written by YGTV Team on 15 February 2023 .

Detective Constable Richard Gonzalez retired from the Royal Gibraltar Police today.

Richard, who is 55 tomorrow, has clocked up over 26 years’ service and joined the force on the 2 of January 1997.



The dad of two started off his career on a Response Team before working as a Detective Constable in the Drug Squad for several years.



For the last 13 years he has been a Crime Scene Investigator, gathering forensic evidence which has helped in the detection and prosecution of countless cases.



Richard said he’d had “good times in the RGP” and is looking forward to his retirement.





